Kolkata building fire: Leaseholder of one of nine hotels arrested, two detained

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kolkata Police probing the fire that ripped through a multi-storey building on Mirza Ghalib Street in central Kolkata, killing nine people, has arrested the lessee of the hotel where the blaze is believed to have originated, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested man has been identified as Abu Zafar, who had taken the hotel, Shikha Inn, on lease from its original owner, Bireshwar Mitra. Zafar was arrested from his residence in Jorasanko in north Kolkata and is expected to be produced before a city court later on Thursday, where the prosecution is likely to seek his police custody.

Mitra, the original owner of the hotel, remains absconding, officials said.

The SIT has also detained two other people, reportedly employees of Shikha Inn, for questioning. Their identities have not yet been disclosed by Kolkata Police.

Fire safety violations under scrutiny

The blaze broke out late Tuesday night in the five-storey building on Mirza Ghalib Street, which housed several hotels and guesthouses. Shikha Inn, located on the third floor, occupied around 1,100 square feet of space and has emerged as the suspected source of the fire.

Officials said the building contained multiple establishments, with separate hotels and guesthouses operating on different floors. The incident has raised questions over fire-safety compliance and alleged irregularities at the premises.