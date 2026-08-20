Kolkata building fire: Leaseholder of one of nine hotels arrested, two detained
Arrested man has been identified as Abu Zafar, who had taken the hotel, Shikha Inn, on lease from its original owner, Bireshwar Mitra
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kolkata Police probing the fire that ripped through a multi-storey building on Mirza Ghalib Street in central Kolkata, killing nine people, has arrested the lessee of the hotel where the blaze is believed to have originated, officials said on Thursday.
The arrested man has been identified as Abu Zafar, who had taken the hotel, Shikha Inn, on lease from its original owner, Bireshwar Mitra. Zafar was arrested from his residence in Jorasanko in north Kolkata and is expected to be produced before a city court later on Thursday, where the prosecution is likely to seek his police custody.
Mitra, the original owner of the hotel, remains absconding, officials said.
The SIT has also detained two other people, reportedly employees of Shikha Inn, for questioning. Their identities have not yet been disclosed by Kolkata Police.
Fire safety violations under scrutiny
The blaze broke out late Tuesday night in the five-storey building on Mirza Ghalib Street, which housed several hotels and guesthouses. Shikha Inn, located on the third floor, occupied around 1,100 square feet of space and has emerged as the suspected source of the fire.
Officials said the building contained multiple establishments, with separate hotels and guesthouses operating on different floors. The incident has raised questions over fire-safety compliance and alleged irregularities at the premises.
Following the blaze, the State Fire Services Department issued show-cause notices to nine hotels and four restaurants operating on Mirza Ghalib Street for allegedly failing to comply with prescribed safety regulations.
The establishments have been given 24 hours to respond to the notices.
The fire has also triggered a wider scrutiny of safety arrangements in one of central Kolkata’s busy commercial and hospitality districts, where several establishments operate from densely packed buildings.
Government orders wider safety audit
In the wake of the tragedy, the West Bengal government has ordered a detailed special audit of hotels, lodges and guesthouses in the Mirza Ghalib Street area.
The audit is expected to examine fire-safety arrangements, regulatory compliance and other permissions governing the operation of such establishments.
The police investigation is being conducted alongside separate proceedings by the fire services department.
New Market Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the building falls, has registered a suo motu case in connection with the fire. The State Fire Services Department has also filed a separate complaint.
The SIT is now examining the circumstances that led to the blaze, including the alleged safety lapses at Shikha Inn and the role of those responsible for running and maintaining the premises.
The arrest of Zafar marks the first major breakthrough in the investigation, while the continued absence of the hotel's original owner, Mitra, remains a key focus for investigators.
With nine lives lost in the fire, authorities are also examining whether violations or negligence at the hotel contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze and the inability of occupants to escape safely.
With IANS inputs