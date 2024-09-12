Kolkata doctor death: CBI questions key suspect and police officers

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers on Wednesday, 11 September conducted another round of questioning of arrested accused Sanjoy Roy in the RG Kar hospital case, officials said.

The interrogation, being carried out at the Presidency Correctional Home, is part of their ongoing investigation into the rape-murder of a woman medic who was on duty at the state-run hospital.

In addition, another team from the central probe agency interrogated four junior doctors in the morning, and later, Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (North) Abhishek Gupta and the Deputy Commissioner of the Detective Department (DD) Special, Vidit Raj Bhundesh, were questioned as part of the same investigation.

"We questioned the police officers on how they conducted the probe," an officer said.

The case came to light on 9 August, when the body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH). The following day, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime.