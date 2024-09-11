Bengal govt dismisses junior docs' terms for talks; standoff continues

The West Bengal government on Wednesday rejected the demands of the state's striking junior doctors in government hospitals for chief minister Mamata Banerjee's presence and a live broadcast as preconditions for talks to resolve the month-long 'cease work' and standoff over the alleged rape-murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital.

On the 33rd day of protests and a sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan for the second day, minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya said the government remains open to discussions but suggested that "political forces" might be influencing the protests. This led to a quick rebuttal from the medics, who dismissed the claims as baseless.

The minister urged the doctors to rejoin work by respecting the Supreme Court's directive to them, but refrained from giving a direct reply on whether the state government would take any punitive action for violating the apex court's order.

Meanwhile, TMC (Trinamool Congress) leaders and MLAs issued seemingly veiled threats to the agitating junior doctors by calling them "anti-nationals" and saying the party too might conduct counter-protests against the medics.

The government had invited the doctors to a meeting at state secretariat Nabanna at 6.00 pm on Wednesday, but the invitation did not confirm whether Banerjee would attend the meeting.

Chief secretary Manoj Pant, in an email sent at 3.49 am on Wednesday, urged the doctors to send a delegation of 12 to 15 members and stressed the importance of resuming work, citing the Supreme Court order directing them to return to duty by 5.00 pm on Tuesday.

"You will, no doubt, appreciate and agree that as a law-abiding citizen, it is everyone's bounden duty to adhere to these directions. Unfortunately, it has not been adhered to so far," Pant wrote, emphasising the need for doctors to return to their duties to provide necessary care to the public.