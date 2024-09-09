Kolkata doctor death: SC directs protesting doctors to resume work by 5 pm tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Monday, 9 September voiced concern over the absence of a key document that was needed for the postmortem of the medic raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, and asked the CBI to investigate into it.

The top court also directed the protesting resident doctors in West Bengal to resume work by 5 pm on Tuesday, 10 September and said no adverse action shall be taken against them on resumption of work.

The court passed the direction after the West Bengal government assured it that no action, including punitive transfers, shall be taken against the protesting doctors on resumption of work.

A bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud said there was no reference of the 'challan' (document) used, and sought an answer from the CBI and the West Bengal government.

"Where is the challan of the body when it was handed over for postmortem? the bench also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, informed the bench that the challan was not part of their records

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, told the bench that he could not find the document immediately and would get back to the court on this question.

The court also flagged the at least a 14-hour delay by Kolkata Police in registering FIR in rape and murder incident.