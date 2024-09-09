Kolkata doctor death: Patients dying, Bengal health dept tells Supreme Court

The West Bengal government told the Supreme Court on Monday, 9 September, that 23 people have died as doctors are on strike protesting the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, submitted a status report filed by the state health department before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

"A status report has been filed. The state health department has filed a report. Tweny-three people have died as doctors are on strike," Sibal told the bench, also comprising justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The apex court is currently perusing the status report filed by the state and the CBI, as the hearing is underway.

On 22 August, the apex court tore into the Kolkata Police over the delay in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor, who was raped and killed at the R.G. Kar Hospital, calling it "extremely disturbing", and questioned the sequence of events and the timing of its procedural formalities.

The top court had earlier constituted a 10-member national task force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.