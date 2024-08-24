Kolkata doctor death: What we know and what we do not

Dr Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent of R.G. Kar who claims he was transferred the day he submitted an official complaint against the principal, was quoted by the Hindu as saying, “The principal [Dr Ghosh] failed students on purpose, took 20 per cent commission on tenders, took money for hostel allotments, staff selection commission, basically any work that happened in R.G. Kar like postings, transfer, or placement of house staff, he used to take money for everything."

Dr Ali has also alleged that the ex-principal was involved in the trade of cadavers, biological waste, used surgical equipment, and medicines. Some of these allegations have been echoed by other doctors and medical students.

Unconfirmed reports doing the rounds suggest that the principal had attended to the chief minister on several past occasions, giving him access to inner circles in the TMC and in government.

That, and the decision to attach civic volunteers — political appointees on an ad-hoc basis on paltry monthly salaries — to the police is also under public scrutiny now. The accused civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, is believed to have enjoyed the patronage of an ACP (assistant commissioner of police) close to the ruling dispensation, which allowed him to bully others and enjoy a disproportionate degree of authority.

Meanwhile, the CBI investigation into the alleged rape-and-murder will hopefully be completed in the next few days, before the next hearing in the Supreme Court. Here, then, are some details of what we know and what we still do not know about the case:

Rape or gang rape?

The jury is still out, but evidence of gang rape is thin. The arrested prime accused confessed to the crime and has not named an accomplice. He was caught on CCTV footage outside the seminar hall where the murder allegedly occurred, going in and coming out after 35 minutes or so.

The footage apparently does not show movement by anyone else from 3.30-4.30 am, when the crime is believed to have been committed. The deceased and her juniors on night duty, including interns, had dinner together at around 2.00 am. Her mobile phone data suggests she had sent messages until well past 3.00 am, indicating that she was alive. Forensic test reports from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, which are awaited, may throw more light on the issue.