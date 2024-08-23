Kolkata doctor's case: Broken door bolt under CBI scanner

The CBI, probing the rape-murder of a woman doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, is concentrating on how the crime was executed without any hindrance in the facility’s seminar hall where the door’s tower bolt was found broken, an officer said.

CBI officials are also trying to find out if someone was stationed outside the seminar hall to ensure that the crime went undisturbed, he said, adding that the investigators are analysing CCTV footage to confirm it.

The investigating officers wondered why nobody could hear any sound from inside the seminar hall when the victim was being tortured.

"The tower bolt was broken, which caused the door to malfunction. We are probing whether anyone was stationed outside to act as a guard while the crime was committed," a CBI officer told PTI.