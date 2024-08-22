Kolkata doctor's case: IMA to file plea to intervene in SC's suo motu case

The IMA on Thursday, 22 August decided it will file an interlocutory application to intervene in the Supreme Court's suo motu case on the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) headquarters is also preparing the documents to appear before the task force formed by the court to formulate a protocol for ensuring safety and security of healthcare professionals.

The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in the seminar hall of the West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital triggered nationwide protests that have affected non-emergency services in several health facilities.

"IMA will be filing an IA (interlocutory application) before the Honourable Supreme Court in the suo moto intervention case. IMA HQ is preparing the necessary documents to appear before the special task force," an IMA communication to its officials, including those at its state and local branches, said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 20 August took suo motu cognisance of the case and constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Terming the incident as "horrific", the apex court had excoriated the state government over the delay in filing of the FIR and allowing miscreants to vandalise the state-run facility.

In the communication, the IMA said it held a meeting with resident doctors' associations (RDA) in Delhi on Wednesday.

"We gave our assessment of the situation to them. IMA supports the RDAs and will have real-time sharing of information and frequent consultations," it said.