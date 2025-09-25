KMC makes preparations to prevent waterlogging in Kolkata during Durga Puja

Learning from Tuesday’s torrential downpour, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has fortified its preparations to keep the city free from waterlogging during the festive Durga Puja celebrations.

With the Met Department predicting spells of light to moderate rain and the threat of thunderstorms through Saturday (27 September), KMC officials have meticulously crafted a plan to ensure seamless drainage as throngs of devotees converge upon the city’s vibrant puja pandals.

Tarak Singh, mayor-in-council (Sewage), told Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim that major drains and canals are being cleaned, mobile pumps are being installed in water-prone areas, and a 24-hour technical team and control room will be operational. Coordination with police and power companies is planned, alongside special surveillance near puja sites to manage emergencies quickly.