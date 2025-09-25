KMC makes preparations to prevent waterlogging in Kolkata during Durga Puja
With rain and thunderstorms forecast till Saturday, KMC plans to ensure smooth drainage as devotees flock to Kolkata’s puja pandals
Learning from Tuesday’s torrential downpour, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has fortified its preparations to keep the city free from waterlogging during the festive Durga Puja celebrations.
With the Met Department predicting spells of light to moderate rain and the threat of thunderstorms through Saturday (27 September), KMC officials have meticulously crafted a plan to ensure seamless drainage as throngs of devotees converge upon the city’s vibrant puja pandals.
Tarak Singh, mayor-in-council (Sewage), told Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim that major drains and canals are being cleaned, mobile pumps are being installed in water-prone areas, and a 24-hour technical team and control room will be operational. Coordination with police and power companies is planned, alongside special surveillance near puja sites to manage emergencies quickly.
“Excessive rain can overwhelm any system, but our focus is on ensuring that common people face minimal inconvenience during the Puja,” Singh said. Durga Puja organisers have been asked to raise electric wires and improve local drainage, with KMC support where needed.
Tuesday’s torrential rain—252mm in just five hours, including 185mm between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.—combined with a high Hooghly tide, caused widespread waterlogging. Garia recorded the heaviest rainfall at 332mm, followed by Jodhpur Park (285mm), Ballygunge (264mm), Ultadanga (207mm), and Maniktala (169mm). The flooding disrupted metro and train services, paralyzed traffic, and led to eight electrocutions in Kolkata.
KMC said advance cleaning, mobile pumps, and continuous monitoring will reduce the risk of waterlogging and ensure quick response to emergencies during the festival.
With IANS inputs