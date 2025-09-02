Kolkata Police clamp down on army truck a day after TMC stage standoff

Tension flared in the heart of Kolkata on Tuesday, 2 September, when a routine army truck ride turned dramatic, as the vehicle allegedly swerved perilously close to the convoy of police commissioner Manoj Verma, prompting traffic cops to halt it in the city’s high-security zone.

The episode unfolded near the stately Writers’ Buildings in BBD Square, a stone’s throw from Lalbazar — the nerve centre of Kolkata Police. Officials said the army truck, rolling out of Fort William, the Eastern Command’s bastion, was bound for the passport office when it rumbled uncomfortably close to the commissioner’s convoy.

“Despite repeated instructions to slow down, the army truck continued driving in a dangerous manner. At that point, the vehicle was stopped,” said a senior traffic police officer. The police commissioner was reportedly on his way to Lalbazar at the time.