‘Death knell for India’s democracy’: Mamata on 130th Constitution Amendment Bill

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 20 August, lashed out at the Centre for bringing the 130th Constitution Amendment bill, saying it was a step towards a "super-Emergency" designed to "end the democratic era of India forever".

Using her X handle, Banerjee said, "I condemn the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, proposed to be tabled, by the Government of India today. I condemn it as a step towards something that is more than a super- Emergency, a step to end the democratic era of India for ever. This draconian step comes as a death knell for democracy and federalism in India."

She further termed the Election Commission’s special intensive revision (SIR) as another “super-draconian step” by the Centre, aimed at suppressing citizens’ voting rights.

Banerjee alleged that the bill would strip the judiciary of its Constitutional role and take away its powers.

"This Bill now wants to finish the independence of our judiciary. What we are witnessing is unprecedented — the Bill is nothing short of a Hitlerian assault on the very soul of Indian democracy. The Bill seeks to strip the judiciary of its Constitutional role — to take away the power of courts to adjudicate on matters that lie at the very heart of justice and federal balance.

"By vesting such powers in partisan hands, the Bill mutilates democracy," she said.