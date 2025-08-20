‘Death knell for India’s democracy’: Mamata on 130th Constitution Amendment Bill
The Bengal CM also termed the Election Commission’s special intensive revision another “super-draconian step” by the Centre
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 20 August, lashed out at the Centre for bringing the 130th Constitution Amendment bill, saying it was a step towards a "super-Emergency" designed to "end the democratic era of India forever".
Using her X handle, Banerjee said, "I condemn the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, proposed to be tabled, by the Government of India today. I condemn it as a step towards something that is more than a super- Emergency, a step to end the democratic era of India for ever. This draconian step comes as a death knell for democracy and federalism in India."
She further termed the Election Commission’s special intensive revision (SIR) as another “super-draconian step” by the Centre, aimed at suppressing citizens’ voting rights.
Banerjee alleged that the bill would strip the judiciary of its Constitutional role and take away its powers.
"This Bill now wants to finish the independence of our judiciary. What we are witnessing is unprecedented — the Bill is nothing short of a Hitlerian assault on the very soul of Indian democracy. The Bill seeks to strip the judiciary of its Constitutional role — to take away the power of courts to adjudicate on matters that lie at the very heart of justice and federal balance.
"By vesting such powers in partisan hands, the Bill mutilates democracy," she said.
The West Bengal CM’s sharp response came after union home minister Amit Shah introduced the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha. The bill proposes the removal of any central or state minister — up to and including the prime minister — if facing corruption or serious criminal charges that lead to them being held in custody for 30 days or more, or if they are booked under offences carrying a minimum jail term of five years. No actual conviction is necessary for this to go into effect.
Intensifying her attack against the BJP government at the Centre, CM Banerjee said, "This is not reform. This is regression — towards a system where the law no longer rests with independent courts but is placed in the hands of vested interests. It is a chilling attempt to establish a rule where judicial scrutiny is silenced, Constitutional safeguards are dismantled and the people's rights are trampled.
"This is how authoritarian regimes, even fascist ones in history, consolidated power. It reeks of the very mindset that the world once condemned in the darkest chapters of the 20th century."
The chief minister further asserted that the bill amounts to a “death warrant” for Constitutional governance in the country.
Her colleagues Mahua Moitra and Sagarika Ghose, already vociferous in Parliament and online since the eve of the Bill's tabling, echoed similar sentiments.
"To weaken the courts is to weaken the people. To deny them the right to seek justice is to deny them democracy itself. The bill strikes at the basic structure of the Constitution — federalism, separation of powers and judicial review — principles that even Parliament cannot override. If allowed to pass, it will be a death warrant for Constitutional governance in India," Banerjee continued in her X post, meanwhile.
The Trinamool Congress chief further alleged that the bill aims to impose a “one-party, one-government” system in the country.
"The intent of the Bill is to consolidate a system of one man- one- party- one Government. The Bill tramples upon the basic structure of the Constitution. The Bill seeks to empower the Union to intrude upon the mandate of the people, handing sweeping powers to unelected authorities ( ED, CBI — whom the very Supreme Court has described as 'caged parrots') to interfere in the functioning of elected state governments.
"It is a step to empower the prime minister and the union home minister in a sinister manner at the expense of the basic principles of our Constitution," said Banerjee.
She concluded by saying, "The Bill must be resisted at any cost! Democracy must be saved at this moment! The people will not forgive any attempt to take away their courts, their rights, and their democracy."
On Wednesday, the Centre tabled three bills in the Lok Sabha — the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill.
With IANS inputs
