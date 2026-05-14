Kolkata Police DCP appears before ED in extortion, land-grabbing probe

Santanu Sinha Biswas, a deputy commissioner of Kolkata Police, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with an alleged land-grabbing and extortion case after repeatedly evading summons issued by the central agency.

Biswas, who previously served as the officer-in-charge of Kalighat Police Station and is considered close to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, had skipped multiple appearances despite being summoned several times by ED investigators.

“He has arrived before our officials today,” an ED officer said.

According to officials, Biswas had also been asked to appear before the agency on 28 April, a day ahead of the second phase of polling in West Bengal, but failed to turn up.