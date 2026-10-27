Kolkata Police parade three shirtless during reconstruction of stripping incident

Three men arrested over the alleged stripping and assault of a teenage boy, his father and a friend were taken through the locality shirtless during a police reconstruction

The alleged assault followed the family discovering the 17-year-old boy kissing their 13-year-old daughter

Police are investigating allegations of confinement, assault and the use of a firearm; the girl’s mother has been detained

Police took three men through a south Kolkata locality shirtless, barefoot and wearing shorts on Tuesday during a reconstruction of an incident in which they allegedly forced a teenage boy, his father and a friend to walk naked.

The arrested men — the father, maternal uncle and elder brother of a 13-year-old girl — had ropes tied around their waists as officers escorted them through the area, a police official said.

They were arrested on Monday following allegations that members of the girl’s family assaulted and publicly humiliated a 17-year-old boy and two others after finding him kissing her on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Sarsuna police station. According to the allegations, the boy and his friend were confined to a room and beaten by the girl’s parents and maternal uncle. The boy was then allegedly made to summon his father.

Speaking to reporters, the boy’s father alleged that at least six people assaulted him after he arrived. He further claimed that the girl’s maternal uncle handed him a firearm and demanded that he either shoot his son or walk naked alongside him.