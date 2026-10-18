Kolkata Police chief under scrutiny after Chorbagan stampede kills 19

West Bengal recalls nine IPS officers to Kolkata after a stampede at Chorbagan Puja pandal kills 19.

Police officers allege lapses in crowd management, deployment and response to warnings.

Officers call for scrutiny of control-room records, wireless communications and duty registers.

The West Bengal government has recalled nine IPS officers from district postings to Kolkata following a stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal that killed 19 people, amid allegations from sections of the police force that inadequate crowd management and ignored warnings contributed to the tragedy.

The officers, who had previously served in Kolkata, are said to have experience in managing crowds during Durga Puja, when millions of people visit pandals across the city. Their recall comes as the state government faces criticism over arrangements for the festival.

According to police officers cited in the account, Kolkata Police commissioner Ajay Nand had been warned about the possibility of stampedes at several pandals but failed to take adequate preventive measures. The allegations have not been independently established.

The officers alleged that too few police personnel were deployed on the streets, while a substantial force remained at the city police headquarters at Lalbazar. They also pointed to alleged failures in coordination, planning, supervision and crowd management.

One officer claimed that Lalbazar had been alerted as early as 13 October to shortcomings in the design of the entry and exit points at Chorbagan. Despite these warnings, the pandal allegedly received police clearance without corrective measures being taken.

The officer said the exit was narrower because a lane had been reserved for VIP movement, creating a bottleneck. According to the officer, the exit capacity was insufficient to manage the flow of people safely in an emergency.

The officer cited an earlier crowd-control incident at Nebutala Park during former commissioner Vineet Goyal’s tenure, saying police had responded to reports of excessive crowds by arranging drone surveillance and restricting entry.