Kolkata stampede updates: Seven held, curbs imposed, injured moved to Apollo

Kolkata Police imposed Section 163 restrictions in parts of Bowbazar until October 20, effectively closing scores of puja pandals after the stampede killed 19, including four minors and 13 women.

Seven people were arrested, but the Opposition demanded accountability from the committee’s top BJP-linked members; Adhikari accepted government responsibility and announced an end to VIP queues.

Most injured were shifted to Apollo Hospital with government-funded treatment; compensation for bereaved families rose to Rs 25 lakh plus a government job, amid criticism of knee-jerk measures.

Following the death of at least 19 devotees in Saturday’s stampede at a puja pandal, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand signed to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS in parts of the Bowbazar area for three days, from 18 October to 20 October, to prevent breach of peace.

It bans the assembly of five or more individuals and the possession of lathis. The unprecedented order has practically shut down scores of puja pandals in the Bowbazar-College Street area. Prohibitory orders during Durga Puja in the city has been unheard of.

The Kolkata Police shared a list of deceased people. Out of the 19 declared dead, four are minors, and 13 are women. Most of the 25 injured persons were shifted early on Sunday morning to Apollo Hospital from the Government Medical College.

Interns and junior doctors at the Medical College, recalled that “Cards were made, papers were ready, we had started treatment for the injured; but we got word from the top officials that families of patients should be given an option if they wanted to take their injured family members to private hospitals like Apollo. They were to be assured that their medical expenses would be borne by the government.”