Kolkata rains trigger civic breakdown; hospitals flooded, city stranded

Barely two months after sweeping political changes reshaped Kolkata's civic administration, the city's first major spell of monsoon rain has exposed what officials and experts describe as a worrying breakdown in the functioning of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Current and former civic officials say prolonged political uncertainty following the 4 May Assembly election results, coupled with the resignation or reduced involvement of several Trinamool Congress councillors — including former mayor Firhad 'Bobby' Hakim — has disrupted routine maintenance, weakened local supervision and left the corporation ill-prepared for the monsoon.

Those shortcomings became visible on Thursday, 25 June when just over an hour of torrential rain left large parts of Kolkata under water, inundated two of the state's biggest hospitals and brought traffic across the city to a near standstill.

According to a senior KMC employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, the most immediate cause of the widespread flooding was the failure to complete comprehensive desilting before the onset of the monsoon.

"Drain desilting was not done properly this year. A large amount of silt remains inside many drains and channels, preventing water from flowing out. The election process disrupted work for a long period and the backlog was never fully addressed. As a result, even areas that normally do not experience serious waterlogging have gone under water," the official said.

The employee said the political transition had also weakened day-to-day civic oversight.

"There are fewer people on the ground monitoring the situation. The system is not functioning in the way it used to. Places that rarely suffered from waterlogging are now facing serious flooding. The overall situation across the city is extremely poor," the official added.