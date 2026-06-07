TMC mayors and councillors resign, accuse BJP of paralysing civic bodies

A spate of resignations by both Mayors and councillors over the past one month has brought civic governance in large parts of West Bengal to a standstill. At least four mayors, all belonging to Trinamool Congress, resigned after results of the assembly election were announced on 4 May, 2026. Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, Bidhan Nagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty, Chandan Nagar Mayor Ram Chakraborty and Katwa Municipality Chairman Kamalakanta Chakraborty put in their papers along with a large number of councillors.

In Chandan Nagar alone, 30 Trinamool Congress councillors resigned, leading to the collapse of the municipal board. In Mekhliganj municipality in Coochbehar district, all Trinamool Congress councillors walked over to the Congress, giving the party control of this solitary municipality. For the record, there are seven municipal corporations and 127 municipalities in the state.

The resignations have worried the BJP government in the state as well. Cabinet minister Agnimitra Paul accused the TMC mayors and councillors of abdicating responsibility. Paul expressed concern over the timing of the resignations, saying, "I am surprised that so many mayors and civic representatives are leaving just ahead of the monsoon season. I am not sure how we will manage the entire situation."

With Southwest monsoon expected to reach coastal West Bengal in the second week of June, much of the preparatory work like clearing drainage to prevent waterlogging are said to be pending. People in different parts of the state are complaining of irregular garbage collection, poor drainage maintenance and a lack of visible engagement from elected municipal representatives.

The situation has become particularly alarming because many councillors who were once highly active in their wards have largely disappeared from public view since the Assembly election results were announced. Opposition parties and local residents have raised concerns about who will address civic problems if elected representatives are absent and municipal boards continue to collapse.