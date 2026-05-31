TMC MP claims BJP supporters attacked, injured him outside police station

Tension flared outside Chanditala Police Station in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Sunday after Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee claimed he was injured when protesters mobbed him during a visit to submit a memorandum against the arrest of party workers following the assembly elections.

The incident comes just a day after TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked and heckled during a visit to Sonarpur in South 24-Parganas, adding to the political temperature in the state.

According to witnesses, a group of protesters gathered outside the police station waving black flags and shouting "thief" slogans at Kalyan Banerjee and members of the TMC delegation.

Amid the commotion, the Serampore MP alleged that he was struck on the head and suffered an injury. Visuals from the scene showed him holding a cloth to the back of his head.