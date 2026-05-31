TMC MP claims BJP supporters attacked, injured him outside police station
Protesters wave black flags and raise "thief" slogans against Kalyan Banerjee and TMC delegation outside police station
Tension flared outside Chanditala Police Station in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Sunday after Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee claimed he was injured when protesters mobbed him during a visit to submit a memorandum against the arrest of party workers following the assembly elections.
The incident comes just a day after TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked and heckled during a visit to Sonarpur in South 24-Parganas, adding to the political temperature in the state.
According to witnesses, a group of protesters gathered outside the police station waving black flags and shouting "thief" slogans at Kalyan Banerjee and members of the TMC delegation.
Amid the commotion, the Serampore MP alleged that he was struck on the head and suffered an injury. Visuals from the scene showed him holding a cloth to the back of his head.
"All this happened in front of the police. I was hit on my head, and I am bleeding," Banerjee told reporters.
The TMC leader accused BJP supporters of orchestrating the protest and assault, alleging that the attack took place despite the presence of police personnel.
Following the incident, Banerjee staged a dharna outside the police station, accusing law enforcement authorities of failing to act and provide adequate protection.
He asserted that the ruling party would continue its protests against what he described as "BJP-sponsored attacks" on TMC leaders and workers.
A heavy deployment of police and central security forces was rushed to the area to prevent further escalation and maintain order.
The BJP, however, rejected the allegations and claimed the protests reflected growing public anger against TMC leaders.
According to BJP leaders, local residents were expressing their resentment over the ruling party's actions, denying any organised attack by party supporters.
The incident is likely to further intensify the political confrontation between the TMC and BJP, with both parties trading accusations amid a series of protests and clashes across West Bengal in recent days.
With PTI inputs
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