Six arrested after attack on Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur

Six people have been arrested in connection with the attack and harassment of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to Sonarpur in West Bengal's South 24-Parganas district, police said on Sunday.

Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary, was targeted on Saturday while visiting the family of a deceased party worker. As he walked towards the residence, a group of protesters allegedly hurled eggs and brick fragments, raised "thief" slogans and attempted to physically confront him.

Despite being surrounded by security personnel, some protesters managed to heckle Banerjee and allegedly tried to punch him, triggering fresh questions over the adequacy of police security arrangements.

Following the incident, Sonarpur Police launched an overnight search operation and examined video footage from the scene to identify those involved.

"The search operation was carried out at night. Till Sunday morning, six people have been arrested. Investigation is on," police said.