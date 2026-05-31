Six arrested after attack on Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur
Mamata Banerjee launches a sharp attack on BJP and says party will continue treatment for TMC MP at home
Six people have been arrested in connection with the attack and harassment of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to Sonarpur in West Bengal's South 24-Parganas district, police said on Sunday.
Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary, was targeted on Saturday while visiting the family of a deceased party worker. As he walked towards the residence, a group of protesters allegedly hurled eggs and brick fragments, raised "thief" slogans and attempted to physically confront him.
Despite being surrounded by security personnel, some protesters managed to heckle Banerjee and allegedly tried to punch him, triggering fresh questions over the adequacy of police security arrangements.
Following the incident, Sonarpur Police launched an overnight search operation and examined video footage from the scene to identify those involved.
"The search operation was carried out at night. Till Sunday morning, six people have been arrested. Investigation is on," police said.
According to investigators, the six arrested individuals are local residents who were seen in video footage from the scene of the attack. Police are now interrogating them to determine whether others were involved and whether the incident was planned.
Security has also been tightened in the area, with additional police deployment and patrols continuing in and around Sonarpur.
After leaving the area under police protection, Banerjee was taken to a private hospital along Kolkata's EM Bypass for medical evaluation. However, doctors reportedly advised that hospitalisation was not necessary after primary treatment.
He was later taken to another private hospital near Minto Park, where doctors again concluded that admission was not required.
Former chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee accompanied him during the medical consultations.
Reacting to the incident, Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the BJP and said the party would continue treatment for Abhishek at home.
"For now, the treatment will be at home. Whatever saline and oxygen are needed will be given at home. If necessary, Abhishek will be taken to Hyderabad for treatment," she said.
The attack has intensified political tensions in West Bengal, with the ruling Trinamool Congress accusing its opponents of fostering a climate of violence, while questions continue to be raised over how protesters managed to breach security around one of the party's top leaders.
Police said further arrests could follow as the investigation progresses.
With IANS inputs
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