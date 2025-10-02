Kolkata records heavy rain on Vijaya Dashami, may affect Durga idols’ immersion

Kolkata experienced heavy showers on Thursday afternoon, with further rainfall forecast later in the day, raising concerns for Durga Puja committees preparing for idol immersions in the Hooghly River on Vijaya Dashami, the festival’s concluding day.

The city woke to cloudy skies in the morning, which by noon turned dark as light rain escalated into torrential downpours across Kolkata and its suburbs. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected to continue over Kolkata and adjoining districts in the coming hours, with gusty winds of 30–40 kmph.

The IMD has issued an orange warning for thunderstorms in parts of Howrah, North 24-Parganas, and South 24 Parganas districts, indicating potential disruptions to outdoor activities, including pandal hopping and public rituals.