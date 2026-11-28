Kolkata: Fresh confrontation at SRFTI as police remove protest structure
Police barricade campus entrance as administration gets protest structure removed with court intervention amid ongoing agitation
Police remove students' makeshift protest stage outside SRFTI administrative building amid a scuffle.
Administration cites court intervention, repeated notices and unauthorised occupation to justify the removal.
Student agitation continues over alleged assaults, rustication of six students and demand for vice-chancellor's resignation.
Fresh confrontation broke out at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata on Saturday, 28 November as police removed a makeshift stage erected by protesting students outside the institute's administrative building, triggering a scuffle between the agitators and security personnel.
Police were deployed in large numbers on the campus in the morning, with iron barricades placed outside the main entrance as the structure was dismantled, officials said.
The temporary stage had been set up by students protesting alleged attacks on them during clashes with members of an RSS-affiliated organisation at a campus event on 27 September. The agitation has since escalated, with students demanding the resignation of vice-chancellor Santosh Ajmera and accusing the institute administration of failing to address their concerns.
The SRFTI administration had issued a notice on 19 November asking the students to dismantle the structure. In a statement on Saturday, it said the 'illegal structure' had been removed with court intervention and the support of Kolkata Police.
The administration said it had issued several verbal and written reminders to the students, along with formal notices over the structure and what it described as unauthorised activities on campus.
The protesters, however, alleged that police had blocked the institute's entrance and were preventing them from entering the campus.
The agitation intensified following another alleged assault on students on 4 October. In mid-October, the institute rusticated six students for allegedly assaulting the vice-chancellor and vandalising his office — charges denied by the protesters, who maintain that their agitation has been peaceful.
The administration subsequently suspended academic activities and directed students to vacate the campus. The closure, initially announced as a temporary measure, was later extended until 11 December.
With PTI inputs