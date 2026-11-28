Police remove students' makeshift protest stage outside SRFTI administrative building amid a scuffle.

Administration cites court intervention, repeated notices and unauthorised occupation to justify the removal.

Student agitation continues over alleged assaults, rustication of six students and demand for vice-chancellor's resignation.

Fresh confrontation broke out at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata on Saturday, 28 November as police removed a makeshift stage erected by protesting students outside the institute's administrative building, triggering a scuffle between the agitators and security personnel.

Police were deployed in large numbers on the campus in the morning, with iron barricades placed outside the main entrance as the structure was dismantled, officials said.

The temporary stage had been set up by students protesting alleged attacks on them during clashes with members of an RSS-affiliated organisation at a campus event on 27 September. The agitation has since escalated, with students demanding the resignation of vice-chancellor Santosh Ajmera and accusing the institute administration of failing to address their concerns.

The SRFTI administration had issued a notice on 19 November asking the students to dismantle the structure. In a statement on Saturday, it said the 'illegal structure' had been removed with court intervention and the support of Kolkata Police.