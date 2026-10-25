SRFTI students allege power cut amid protest; institute defends disciplinary action
Students have been protesting since 12 October, demanding the vice-chancellor’s resignation and accountability for alleged campus violence
Students protesting at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata on Sunday alleged that the administration had cut electricity to the only classroom they could access for internet connectivity and workstation facilities. The institute denied snapping the internet connection and defended disciplinary action against protesters, saying it was based on alleged misconduct and vandalism.
The students claimed that power supply to the classroom had been disconnected on Saturday evening, further restricting their access to basic facilities during the agitation. They had earlier alleged that the administration had repeatedly limited access to facilities, including washrooms.
The students have been staging an indefinite sit-in outside Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera’s office since 12 October, demanding his resignation and accountability for alleged attacks on the campus.
A senior institute official rejected the students’ claims, accusing them of lying and pointing out that they had livestreamed their activities, including a press conference, from the campus on Sunday. The official also alleged that political elements were instigating some protesters and said the institute would assess the situation by 13 November before deciding on further action.
The standoff follows clashes on 27 September during an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, a consumer awareness group affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Several students were injured, and students halted academic activities the following day.
Tensions escalated again on 4 October when members of the Bangiyo Hindu Jagaran Mancha protested outside the institute over the September incident. Students alleged that stones, bricks and bottles were thrown towards the campus. The West Bengal government subsequently constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the 27 September violence.
Students have accused the administration of failing to ensure their safety and demanded an independent investigation and action against those allegedly involved in the violence.
On 16 October, the institute suspended regular academic activities in its Film and Electronic and Digital Media departments until 13 November and directed students to vacate hostels and other premises within 24 hours.
Six students have been rusticated, with the institute citing allegations including assault on the vice-chancellor and staff members and violations of campus discipline.
In a statement issued on Sunday evening, SRFTI registrar Deepak Kumar said disciplinary proceedings had been initiated over alleged misconduct, vandalism, defacement and physical assault, rather than for exercising the right to protest.
Kumar said rustication orders and show-cause notices were issued over alleged violations of the institute’s by-laws and standards of student conduct. Recommendations for disciplinary action were made by the Dean’s Council, comprising department heads, the dean, the registrar and members of a fact-finding committee, the statement said.
The institute alleged that the vice-chancellor’s office had been occupied and vandalised, resulting in shattered windowpanes, broken glass and damaged furniture. It also alleged that water and air-conditioning lines had been deliberately cut and that the vice-chancellor had been manhandled, while other students had gheraoed, intimidated and abused him.
The institute said the proceedings had been initiated under its by-laws and prescribed procedures. It maintained that it respected students’ right to raise grievances and engage in peaceful protests, while alleging that some students had continued to occupy the premises despite instructions to vacate.