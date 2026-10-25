SRFTI students allege power cut amid protest; institute defends disciplinary action

Students protesting at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata on Sunday alleged that the administration had cut electricity to the only classroom they could access for internet connectivity and workstation facilities. The institute denied snapping the internet connection and defended disciplinary action against protesters, saying it was based on alleged misconduct and vandalism.

The students claimed that power supply to the classroom had been disconnected on Saturday evening, further restricting their access to basic facilities during the agitation. They had earlier alleged that the administration had repeatedly limited access to facilities, including washrooms.

The students have been staging an indefinite sit-in outside Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera’s office since 12 October, demanding his resignation and accountability for alleged attacks on the campus.

A senior institute official rejected the students’ claims, accusing them of lying and pointing out that they had livestreamed their activities, including a press conference, from the campus on Sunday. The official also alleged that political elements were instigating some protesters and said the institute would assess the situation by 13 November before deciding on further action.

The standoff follows clashes on 27 September during an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, a consumer awareness group affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Several students were injured, and students halted academic activities the following day.

Tensions escalated again on 4 October when members of the Bangiyo Hindu Jagaran Mancha protested outside the institute over the September incident. Students alleged that stones, bricks and bottles were thrown towards the campus. The West Bengal government subsequently constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the 27 September violence.

Students have accused the administration of failing to ensure their safety and demanded an independent investigation and action against those allegedly involved in the violence.

On 16 October, the institute suspended regular academic activities in its Film and Electronic and Digital Media departments until 13 November and directed students to vacate hostels and other premises within 24 hours.