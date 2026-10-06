SRFTI students continue to protest, demand security after campus violence

Police continued to keep a close watch outside the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) on Tuesday, 6 October, as students marked the ninth consecutive day of their “academic halt,” pressing demands for greater security following violent disturbances during a protest rally on October 4.

The tension can be traced to an altercation on 27 September between some SRFTI students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), an RSS-affiliated consumer awareness group, that had booked the institute’s auditorium for a programme. The protest rally by the Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Mancha on October 4 escalated the situation, disturbing the campus peace.

Nachiket, general sceretary of the SRFTI Students' Union, told PTI: “The halt in academic session will continue until the students are assured of their security and such attacks by RSS-aided outfits do not recur.” The students also demanded the resignation of vice-chancellor Santosh Ajmera and registrar Deepak Kumar, accusing them of failing “to prevent attacks by RSS-linked outfits, intimidation of students and attempts to threaten the liberal and progressive space on the film and television institute’s campus.”

Neither Ajmera nor Kumar responded to calls or messages seeking comment.

A non-teaching SRFTI employee, present on campus during the 4 October incident, said, “Bricks and bottles were being hurled by outsiders indiscriminately. We demand that the authorities and administration ensure our security on campus.”

Security personnel and police monitored the area closely, with barricades securing the main gate. Students expressed their protest through graffiti outside the gate stating, “Our campus is not RSS BJP shakha,” alongside images of B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi displayed at the entrance.

A police official said no untoward incidents have been reported since Monday and personnel are maintaining vigilance.

In an official statement shared by the registrar on 5 October, SRFTI said: “SRFTI remains deeply concerned about the incidents that occurred on Sunday (4 October) and reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety, security and well-being of its students.”

The institute added that “a group of people from outside the campus gathered near its main gate and created disturbances, which disrupted the security environment of the institute.”

It said a formal complaint has been filed, and police intervention helped disperse the crowd. “The institute unequivocally condemns any act of violence, intimidation or attempt to unlawfully enter the campus. SRFTI is working in coordination with the local authorities and extending full cooperation to ensure that peace and order are maintained in and around the institute.”

Since 28 September, the ongoing academic halt—prompted after the initial violence on 27 September—has led to suspension of classes. Students demand the arrest of those responsible for the campus clashes and stronger safety measures.

(With PTI inputs)