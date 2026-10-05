We cannot be beaten into submission: Neha Bora rallies Left at Jadavpur

AISA president Neha Bora calls for student solidarity over protests at SRFTI and in Delhi.

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“We have to express solidarity among ourselves and strengthen our resistance every day,” AISA president Neha Bora told a packed gathering at Jadavpur University on Monday, 5 October, referring to the unrest at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) and the protests in Delhi.

“One night you have to fight the radical forces at SRFTI and then come here the next day and express solidarity,” Bora said at the convention on 'Gen-Z Movement: Unity of Generation and Resistance', organised by Left-wing student groups.

Taking aim at RSS and BJP who she described as trying to intimidate protesters into submission, Bora said, “Some people are very proud of their power today and feel that they can beat us to bring us to our knees. They think they can beat us at Jantar Mantar, Jadavpur University and SRFTI to bring us into submission.

“But they do not understand that the people who are associated with the movements come from Left ideology and they cannot be brought into submission by any means. If anyone has ever in history tried to beat us into submission, we have shown them what people’s power looks like.”