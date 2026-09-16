Hate & bulldozers: Neha turns 'GenZ Rising' into youth challenge to Yogi govt
At packed Lucknow gathering, AISA chief attacks government as her youth campaign expands across Uttar Pradesh
AISA president Neha Bora steps up her attack on the Yogi Adityanath government as ‘Gen Z Rising’ reaches Lucknow
The campaign, launched at Allahabad University, is expanding across Uttar Pradesh with a focus on education, jobs and governance
Bora seeks to build a wider youth mobilisation across the state, while accusing the government of making Uttar Pradesh synonymous with ‘hatred and bulldozers’
"Uttar Pradesh, once known for its culture, struggle and unity, has today become identified with hatred and bulldozers”, AISA president Neha Bora said in a speech in Lucknow on Wednesday, 16 September, launching a fresh attack on the Yogi Adityanath government as her ‘Gen Z Rising’ campaign drew a large gathering of young people.
Bora’s remarks came at a programme at Gandhi Bhawan where the sizeable gathering raised slogans in her support. Her campaign, which began at Allahabad University last month, has travelled through several districts and is now seeking to build a wider youth mobilisation across the state.
“The Uttar Pradesh which was known for culture, struggle and unity has today been made a symbol of hatred and bulldozers. Today, across the country, Uttar Pradesh’s identity has become synonymous with hatred and bulldozers,” Bora said.
The ‘GenZ Rising’ campaign was launched on 9 August at Allahabad University. It is being taken to different districts with an attempt to bring together issues concerning students and young people and connect them with a broader student-youth movement.
Bora has emerged as one of the more visible young voices directly challenging the state government through the campaign. Before reaching Lucknow, she addressed a meeting in Gorakhpur where she also attacked chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his government.
In Lucknow, Bora emphasised greater participation of young people in public life and the need to provide them platforms to articulate their concerns. The response from the gathering, including slogans raised in her support, gave the programme a distinctly youth-driven character.
The campaign is also attempting to move beyond campus politics by taking up wider issues concerning young people, including education, employment and governance. Its progress through different districts is aimed at creating a network that can sustain the mobilisation beyond individual programmes.
The Lucknow event also featured a performance by Irfan, known for his appearance at protests at Jantar Mantar. He targeted Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar, describing him as a “jumlebaaz leader” before performing a satirical song about money, political influence and “netagiri”.
Security arrangements at Gandhi Bhawan were tight, with visitors being checked at two separate points. Police also stopped people carrying ink pens and collected them outside the hall before allowing them to enter the venue.
The ‘Gen Z Rising’ campaign’s journey from Allahabad University through different districts, including Gorakhpur, to Lucknow reflects an effort to build a statewide youth platform. Bora’s increasingly direct criticism of the Yogi government has given the campaign a clear political edge, even as it continues to present itself as a movement focused on students and young people.