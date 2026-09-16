Hate & bulldozers: Neha turns 'GenZ Rising' into youth challenge to Yogi govt

AISA president Neha Bora steps up her attack on the Yogi Adityanath government as ‘Gen Z Rising’ reaches Lucknow

The campaign, launched at Allahabad University, is expanding across Uttar Pradesh with a focus on education, jobs and governance

Bora seeks to build a wider youth mobilisation across the state, while accusing the government of making Uttar Pradesh synonymous with ‘hatred and bulldozers’

"Uttar Pradesh, once known for its culture, struggle and unity, has today become identified with hatred and bulldozers”, AISA president Neha Bora said in a speech in Lucknow on Wednesday, 16 September, launching a fresh attack on the Yogi Adityanath government as her ‘Gen Z Rising’ campaign drew a large gathering of young people.

Bora’s remarks came at a programme at Gandhi Bhawan where the sizeable gathering raised slogans in her support. Her campaign, which began at Allahabad University last month, has travelled through several districts and is now seeking to build a wider youth mobilisation across the state.

“The Uttar Pradesh which was known for culture, struggle and unity has today been made a symbol of hatred and bulldozers. Today, across the country, Uttar Pradesh’s identity has become synonymous with hatred and bulldozers,” Bora said.

The ‘GenZ Rising’ campaign was launched on 9 August at Allahabad University. It is being taken to different districts with an attempt to bring together issues concerning students and young people and connect them with a broader student-youth movement.

Bora has emerged as one of the more visible young voices directly challenging the state government through the campaign. Before reaching Lucknow, she addressed a meeting in Gorakhpur where she also attacked chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his government.