‘Recruitment backlog since 2018’: AISA raises jobs, education issues in Gorakhpur

All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora on Monday criticised the alleged privatisation of education and raised concerns over unemployment, recruitment delays and students' rights at a student gathering in Gorakhpur.

Addressing the organisation's ‘Gen-Z Mahajutan Yatra’ under its nationwide ‘Gen Z Rising’ campaign, Bora accused governments of failing to address issues related to education, employment and examinations.

She said student and youth movements across the country reflected growing dissatisfaction with the education and employment systems and called for greater accountability from university administrations as well as state and central governments.

Bora highlighted issues faced by students in Uttar Pradesh, including scholarships, inadequate hostel facilities, a shortage of women's hostels and budget cuts affecting infrastructure at public universities.

She also raised the demands of competitive examination aspirants and alleged delays in teacher recruitment in the state.

“Recruitment has not taken place in Uttar Pradesh for a long time. The backlog has remained since 2018,” she said, demanding notification of at least 60,000 posts and clearance of the recruitment backlog.