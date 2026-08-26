AISA backs Cockroach Janta Party’s 5 September protest march in Delhi

The All-India Students’ Association (AISA) has extended its support to the Cockroach Janta Party’s proposed 5 September march in Delhi, which will demand the withdrawal of FIRs against protesting students and an investigation into alleged police firing during previous demonstrations.

AISA president Neha Bora said on Wednesday that the issues behind the youth mobilisation remained unresolved, with cases continuing against students despite an earlier government commitment to withdraw them.

“The government must fully withdraw all cases. There should be an inquiry into the firing of pellets and bullets, and the government must be fully prepared to take accountability for the same,” Bora told PTI.

She said students who had participated in protests against the government continued to face legal proceedings, making renewed mobilisation necessary.

The Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party has announced that it will resume peaceful protests after suspending its mobilisation for a month following negotiations with the Centre.

The proposed march will be held on Teachers’ Day and is expected to be led by families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation and subsequent re-conduct of the NEET examination. Those who were allegedly subjected to police excesses during the July agitation are also expected to participate.

Bora, who held a 23-day hunger strike alongside climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in Delhi over the NEET paper leak last month, accused the government of making meaningful dialogue with ordinary citizens increasingly difficult.