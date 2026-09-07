ISRO damage control over privatisation fears, says role will not be diminished

Recalling the space-sector reforms introduced six years ago, he said ISRO was expected to hand-hold private companies and startups and help build a larger space ecosystem.

"In fact, whenever a PSLV or a GSLV is lifting off, almost 80 per cent budget is invested in Indian industries. A total of 450 industries are working for us," he said.

Narayanan also acknowledged that the concerns raised by the employee associations were genuine and said it was the organisation’s responsibility to address them. "So, surely, my colleagues, whatever they have, it is a genuine concern. It is our responsibility to clarify," he said.

He said India would ultimately need around 50 launch vehicles a year, making a substantially larger industrial base essential. "The country's requirement is around 50 launch vehicles per year. We have to go ahead," Narayanan said.

He stressed that ISRO was not being privatised and would remain a government organisation. "We are working — it's a government investment, and we are working there. But the only thing is, we now (have) so many activities. The space ecosystem in the country has to grow and the space economy has to grow," he said.

Asked about the concerns emerging from within ISRO, Narayanan said the employees would be addressed. "We will address the employees," he said.

He also pointed to the dramatic expansion of India’s launch programme over the decades. When he joined ISRO 43 years ago, he said, a launch would take place only once in three years. The agency now wants to scale up to 50 launches a year.

"So many activities are going on. Probably one or two things are only known outside, but it is our responsibility to put everything in the ISRO side. Fifty launches per year is going to be a reality," he said, adding that it would be accomplished by Indians in India.

The issue has also acquired a political dimension, with the Opposition accusing the government of deliberately shrinking ISRO’s role. Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh called the employee associations’ intervention "courageous and commendable", alleging that in the name of promoting startups, the Modi government was deliberately curtailing ISRO’s role and transferring capabilities built over decades to private companies whose long-term commitment, he said, was uncertain. Ramesh also cited concerns previously expressed by former ISRO chairman G. Madhavan Nair over private companies and PSUs taking over the manufacture of launch vehicles.

With PTI inputs