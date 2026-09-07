Gehlot raises alarm over private-sector role in ISRO operations
Space agency rejects privatisation concerns, saying greater industry participation will support its next-generation programmes
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of undermining the Indian Space Research Organisation and seeking to transfer parts of the country’s space programme to private companies.
Gehlot said India’s achievements in space were rooted in the vision of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the leadership of Indira Gandhi. He credited them with trusting scientists, providing the necessary resources and helping establish institutions such as ISRO.
The senior Congress leader alleged that the government was now attempting to place that legacy in private hands.
His comments followed a letter sent by nine ISRO employee associations to the agency’s chairman, V Narayanan, on 4th September. The associations sought an official clarification on the proposed transfer of manufacturing and operational activities to private entities.
Gehlot claimed that the government had failed to establish any new national institution during its 12 years in office and had instead systematically weakened organisations created under previous Congress administrations.
He said concerns raised by ISRO employees demonstrated the seriousness of the situation and claimed that the government’s approach threatened not only the institution but also India’s scientific self-respect.
Gehlot further alleged that the Centre was selling national assets developed during the Congress era because it was unable to create comparable institutions of its own.
ISRO, however, rejected concerns that the organisation was being privatised or that its role would be reduced.
In a post on X on Sunday, the space agency said greater private-sector participation would allow it to concentrate more closely on the next generation of India’s space programme. Industry could simultaneously expand established technologies and capabilities, it added.
With PTI inputs