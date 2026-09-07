Gehlot raises alarm over private-sector role in ISRO operations

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of undermining the Indian Space Research Organisation and seeking to transfer parts of the country’s space programme to private companies.

Gehlot said India’s achievements in space were rooted in the vision of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the leadership of Indira Gandhi. He credited them with trusting scientists, providing the necessary resources and helping establish institutions such as ISRO.

The senior Congress leader alleged that the government was now attempting to place that legacy in private hands.

His comments followed a letter sent by nine ISRO employee associations to the agency’s chairman, V Narayanan, on 4th September. The associations sought an official clarification on the proposed transfer of manufacturing and operational activities to private entities.