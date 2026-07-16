Why ISRO's reported scientist exodus is about more than just numbers

A reported exodus of nearly 100 scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) over the past few months, first reported by the Times of India, has prompted the Department of Space (DoS) to tighten rules governing resignations from critical national missions, signalling what could be a new challenge for India's premier space agency.

According to the ToI report, the DoS has withdrawn powers delegated to heads of ISRO centres in 2020 to accept resignations and voluntary retirement requests from scientific and technical personnel. Instead, such requests will now require approval at the department level, particularly for those associated with key programmes such as Gaganyaan.

The move comes amid reports that nearly 100 scientists have left ISRO in recent months. While that accounts for less than one per cent of the organisation's workforce of around 14,000 employees, the concern appears to lie less in the numbers than in the specialised expertise involved.

ISRO chairman V. Narayanan has sought to allay concerns, saying attrition is not unprecedented and that ongoing missions would not be affected. Even so, the DoS's decision to centralise approvals suggests the government considers the trend significant enough to warrant intervention.

The DoS's response has so far been administrative rather than incentive-based. While the revised rules make it more difficult for scientists working on critical missions to leave, they do not address broader questions about whether government pay structures, career progression and workplace flexibility remain competitive as India's private space sector expands. The move could also have implications for recruitment, with stricter exit rules potentially making government service less attractive to young engineers weighing careers in a rapidly growing commercial space industry.