Kolkata SRFTI: Students claim attack by 'outsiders', at least 4 hurt

Students say the objection was to an outside organisation from the 'RSS Parivar' holding an event inside their institute’s auditorium, where they normally attend practical classes.

Students and teachers allege they were attacked, while ABGP says it had legally booked the auditorium and claims its members were attacked first.

Allegations of violence, abuse and weapons on both sides have intensified calls for an investigation into what happened inside and outside the campus.

The violence reported at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata on Sunday, 27 September raises a basic but important question: when an outside organisation uses an educational institution for a political or ideological gathering, what happens when students object?

The controversy began when Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) held an event inside the institute’s auditorium. ABGP describes itself as a national consumer organisation; an official document hosted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has also described it as part of the ‘RSS Parivar’.

The students’ objection, according to those present, was not simply to a meeting taking place somewhere in Kolkata. It was to outsiders being brought into their institute.

Student Meghraj Rao said, “We hold our practical classes in the auditorium. A meeting was being conducted there with outsiders brought in for the purpose.” He added that students initially protested by putting up posters and that “members of that organisation attacked us”.

A female student alleged, “They entered our campus and called us anti-nationals, Naxalites and terrorists. They are beating up students, assaulting women, and even attacking with knives. They are calling us Bangladeshis.”

Another student said, “They have no shame. They are beating us and dragging us out by force.”

A third student put the central grievance more simply: “This is our institution. We study here. They come from outside to attack us and then label us terrorists?”

There are also reports that teachers were caught up in the violence while attempting to intervene. One professor said, “The students were being beaten up. Seeing this, I stepped in. Some of them charged at us as well; we were not spared either.”