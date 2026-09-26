‘This is propaganda’: Students resist staging of Modi play at Kolkata college

The controversy over the Modi-centric play Namo Gatha has moved from Bengal’s schools to one of Kolkata’s better-known colleges, with students at Scottish Church College reportedly resisting instructions to stage the production.

The development comes days after schools across West Bengal staged another version of the play, titled Namo Seva: Ajana Kahini, as part of celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday and 25 years in public life. According to a report by Ei Samay, the script was sent to schools by the state education department, with students required to perform the play before fellow students.

The school production ended with a political and religious flourish. In the prescribed script, a character asks, "After 500 years of waiting, who built Ram Lalla’s temple?" The audience is expected to respond, ‘Modiji’, following which the character says, "Then everyone say it together, jai Shri Ram." Students in the audience are then required to chant ‘jai Shri Ram’.

The script also presents a favourable account of Modi’s political career, beginning with his handling of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake and moving through his years as chief minister, the Vibrant Gujarat events, the 2014 change of government, surgical strikes, Article 370, Covid vaccination, digital payments and Operation Ganga during the Russia-Ukraine war. It also portrays Modi as having protected India’s oil supplies and economy during the West Asia crisis.

Teachers and headmasters at several schools had reportedly objected to the political content, with one headmaster telling Ei Samay that schools generally kept children away from political issues and that some of the dialogue might make students uncomfortable. The newspaper also reported numerous linguistic and grammatical errors in the Bengali script, prompting speculation that it may have been translated from Hindi using AI.