SRFTI asks parents to take protesting students home amid campus stir

SRFTI asks parents to take students home as classes remain suspended till 13 November.

Protesters call the move pressure tactics and continue their sit-in demanding accountability for campus violence.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas seeks an independent inquiry and intervention by the Centre.

Kolkata's Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) has asked parents of students participating in an indefinite sit-in over campus violence to take their wards home, prompting the protesters to accuse the administration of using pressure tactics to end their agitation.

The institute has suspended regular academic activities in its film, electronic and digital media departments till 13 November. A senior SRFTI official said the administration had emailed the parents of students still staying on campus, urging them to take their children home as classes remained suspended.

“We have sent the message to the parents on their registered email IDs,” the official told PTI, without specifying how many parents had received the communication.

However, SRFTI students’ union spokesperson Sudip Chakraborty termed the move an attempt to pressure the protesters into withdrawing their agitation. “Parents of several of our batchmates have received the mail, asking them to take away their wards home. But we are determined to continue with the protest,” he said.

Chakraborty added that most of the protesting students were from outside West Bengal and had stayed on campus to participate in the agitation.