SRFTI students begin indefinite sit-in demanding VC's resignation over campus violence
Students at the Kolkata film institute accuse the administration of failing to ensure campus security after clashes on 27 September and 4 October and 4 October
Students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) have begun an indefinite sit-in outside Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera's office, demanding his resignation over incidents of campus violence on 27 September and 4 October.
The sit-in began on Monday, while classes remained suspended for the 16th consecutive day on Tuesday following clashes between students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), an RSS-affiliated consumer awareness group, during a programme on 27 September.
The campus witnessed another scuffle on 4 October during a protest organised by members of the Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Mancha. Some protesters allegedly tried to break open the institute's gate before being stopped by police.
“We will continue the sit-in till Ajmera steps down for his failure to ensure our safety and bring to book those responsible for the incursion of RSS-linked forces into the campus on September 27 and October 4, which threatened the liberal and creative atmosphere and left many of us injured,” said Sudip Chakraborty, spokesperson for the SRFTI students' union.
Chakraborty said students were dissatisfied with the administration's response to their concerns and alleged that the authorities had failed to take adequate measures to address security issues.
He said students had staged a sit-in outside the vice-chancellor's office on 5 and 6 October, demanding better security. He also alleged that some institute staff members had intimidated and harassed students participating in the protest.
The students' union spokesperson said the agitating students were also expressing solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party and other protesters in Delhi demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Ajmera could not be reached for comment.
A senior institute official said most students had already left their hostels for the Durga Puja vacation.
Institute condemns violence
In a statement issued on 5 October, SRFTI said it was deeply concerned about the incidents reported on 4 October and reiterated its commitment to students' safety and well-being.
The institute said it had filed a formal complaint with the authorities and condemned violence, intimidation and attempts to enter the campus unlawfully.
It added that it was coordinating with local authorities and extending full cooperation to maintain peace and order in and around the institute.