SRFTI students begin indefinite sit-in demanding VC's resignation over campus violence

Students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) have begun an indefinite sit-in outside Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera's office, demanding his resignation over incidents of campus violence on 27 September and 4 October.

The sit-in began on Monday, while classes remained suspended for the 16th consecutive day on Tuesday following clashes between students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), an RSS-affiliated consumer awareness group, during a programme on 27 September.

The campus witnessed another scuffle on 4 October during a protest organised by members of the Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Mancha. Some protesters allegedly tried to break open the institute's gate before being stopped by police.

“We will continue the sit-in till Ajmera steps down for his failure to ensure our safety and bring to book those responsible for the incursion of RSS-linked forces into the campus on September 27 and October 4, which threatened the liberal and creative atmosphere and left many of us injured,” said Sudip Chakraborty, spokesperson for the SRFTI students' union.

Chakraborty said students were dissatisfied with the administration's response to their concerns and alleged that the authorities had failed to take adequate measures to address security issues.