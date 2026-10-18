Kolkata stampede: Police detain 12 as death toll rises to 19

Police have detained 12 people, including organisers and volunteers, for questioning over the Kolkata puja stampede that killed 19.

A forensic team has inspected the site; 25 injured people remain in hospital, including one reported to be critical.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced an SIT investigation, compensation for victims and the cancellation of government cultural programmes.

Police have detained 12 people, including organisers and volunteers, for questioning over the stampede at north Kolkata’s Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, where the death toll rose to 19 on Sunday.

A forensic team reached the site on Muktarambabu Street as investigators examined the circumstances surrounding Saturday evening’s incident. Twenty-five injured people are undergoing treatment at state hospitals, with one reported to be in a critical condition.

The stampede occurred amid heavy crowds at the pandal. Panic reportedly followed the collapse of part of the exit gate structure. Victims were taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and two other state hospitals. Seventeen people were initially declared brought dead at the medical college.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari inspected the pandal at around 1 am after visiting the hospital and meeting families of those killed and injured. At the site, he spoke to police personnel and organisers.

Adhikari announced a Special Investigation Team comprising officers from the Special Task Force, Criminal Investigation Department and other departments. He said the investigation would be headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court and would use CCTV footage to help establish responsibility.