Kolkata stampede: Police detain 12 as death toll rises to 19
Organisers and volunteers questioned as forensic team examines site; Bengal announces SIT probe and compensation for victims
Police have detained 12 people, including organisers and volunteers, for questioning over the Kolkata puja stampede that killed 19.
A forensic team has inspected the site; 25 injured people remain in hospital, including one reported to be critical.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced an SIT investigation, compensation for victims and the cancellation of government cultural programmes.
Police have detained 12 people, including organisers and volunteers, for questioning over the stampede at north Kolkata’s Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, where the death toll rose to 19 on Sunday.
A forensic team reached the site on Muktarambabu Street as investigators examined the circumstances surrounding Saturday evening’s incident. Twenty-five injured people are undergoing treatment at state hospitals, with one reported to be in a critical condition.
The stampede occurred amid heavy crowds at the pandal. Panic reportedly followed the collapse of part of the exit gate structure. Victims were taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and two other state hospitals. Seventeen people were initially declared brought dead at the medical college.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari inspected the pandal at around 1 am after visiting the hospital and meeting families of those killed and injured. At the site, he spoke to police personnel and organisers.
Adhikari announced a Special Investigation Team comprising officers from the Special Task Force, Criminal Investigation Department and other departments. He said the investigation would be headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court and would use CCTV footage to help establish responsibility.
The state government will provide Rs 25 lakh and a government job to the family of each person killed. Each injured person will receive Rs 5 lakh, and the government will cover treatment costs at a hospital of their choice, the Chief Minister said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately announced Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased person and expressed condolences. President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the loss of lives.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah postponed his Durga Puja engagements scheduled for Sunday and said he remained in contact with Adhikari.
With around 58,000 pujas being held across West Bengal, the Chief Minister urged organisers to follow police and fire service directions on crowd control, lighting, entry and exit routes, and safety.
He said crowd management required coordination beyond police deployment and called for shortcomings to be identified and addressed within two to three days.
Adhikari also announced the cancellation of government programmes organised through the cultural and tourism departments. Public representatives and central and state government officials would refrain from festival engagements for the next two to three days, he said, adding that religious observances would continue.
With IANS inputs