Kolkata–Sairang Express derails near Guwahati; several passengers injured
Rescue and track restoration efforts continue as authorities investigate the cause of the derailment
At least six coaches and the locomotive of the Kolkata–Sairang Express derailed near Digaru railway station, Guwahati, around 6.54 am on Wednesday
Several passengers were injured, but railway officials reported no casualties. The exact number of injured is yet to be confirmed
Rescue and restoration operations are underway. The cause of the derailment remains unknown, and a detailed inquiry is expected
Several passengers were injured after at least six coaches of the Kolkata–Sairang Express derailed near Digaru railway station on the outskirts of Guwahati early Wednesday, railway officials said.
The accident occurred at around 6.54 am when the train, travelling from Sairang in Mizoram to Kolkata, derailed along with its locomotive.
Soon after receiving information about the incident, senior officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rushed to the spot, while rescue and restoration operations were launched.
Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, chief public relations officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway, said no casualties had been reported so far.
"Six coaches of the Kolkata–Sairang Express derailed at Digaru railway station at around 6.54 a.m. today. So far, no casualties have been reported. Our senior officials have rushed to the spot," Sharma told IANS.
However, several passengers sustained injuries in the accident. The exact number of injured passengers and the extent of their injuries were yet to be officially confirmed.
Railway officials and local authorities were assessing the situation and arranging assistance for affected passengers. Emergency teams and railway personnel were also working at the site to manage the aftermath of the derailment.
The incident is expected to disrupt train services along the affected route, with restoration work underway to clear the tracks and resume normal operations as soon as possible.
The cause of the derailment remains unknown. Railway authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.
Further details are awaited as rescue operations and restoration efforts continue.
The Kolkata–Sairang Express is an important rail link connecting Mizoram with eastern India. The derailment has once again brought railway safety and infrastructure in the Northeast into focus.
With IANS inputs