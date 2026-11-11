Kolkata–Sairang Express derails near Guwahati; several passengers injured

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, chief public relations officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway, said no casualties had been reported so far.

"Six coaches of the Kolkata–Sairang Express derailed at Digaru railway station at around 6.54 a.m. today. So far, no casualties have been reported. Our senior officials have rushed to the spot," Sharma told IANS.

However, several passengers sustained injuries in the accident. The exact number of injured passengers and the extent of their injuries were yet to be officially confirmed.

Railway officials and local authorities were assessing the situation and arranging assistance for affected passengers. Emergency teams and railway personnel were also working at the site to manage the aftermath of the derailment.

The incident is expected to disrupt train services along the affected route, with restoration work underway to clear the tracks and resume normal operations as soon as possible.

The cause of the derailment remains unknown. Railway authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.

Further details are awaited as rescue operations and restoration efforts continue.

The Kolkata–Sairang Express is an important rail link connecting Mizoram with eastern India. The derailment has once again brought railway safety and infrastructure in the Northeast into focus.

With IANS inputs