Did sabotaged switch points derail the Bagmati Express?

On 12 October, the Mysore–Darbhanga Bagmati express derailed at Kavaraipettai near Gummidipundi, Tamil Nadu. The Government Railway Police (GRP), investigating the derailment, now suspects external tampering with the switch points, according to a New Indian Express report.

A team of three senior railway officials found nuts and bolts ‘missing’ from a crucial point on the railway line, suggesting possible sabotage.

The Bagmati Express passed the green signal set for the main line at a speed of 90 kmph, but ended up in the loop line, hitting an (empty) goods train stabled there. The accident resulted in the derailment of 12 coaches and injury to 20 passengers. A parcel-cum-power car went up in flames on impact.

At the time of the accident, around 1,800 passengers were on board the train.

Due to the collision, more than 50 other trains had to be cancelled or diverted over the next two days.

While there was fortunately no loss of life in this incident, the 'switch failure' and mis-signalling immediately recalled the devastating train accident of 2023 in Balasore, Odisha.

The initial enquiry revealed that the signalling gears and switch point connecting rods were tampered with, and bolts, rails, tongue rail, and nuts were found loosened. The signal should've turned red due to the infrastructural failure but did not.