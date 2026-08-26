Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi ad withdrawn amid online trolling over her outfit

Jewellery brand GIVA has withdrawn its Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon, a day after the actress defended the campaign and questioned why women’s cultural values continued to be judged by their clothing.

The advertisement showed Sanon wearing an ivory bralette-style blouse, draped skirt and cape while celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her brother and their pet dog. She was seen tying a rakhi to her brother before placing another around the dog’s leg, extending the festival’s message of love and protection to pets as members of the family.

The campaign, however, attracted criticism from some social media users who objected to Sanon’s outfit and described it as inappropriate for a traditional festival. Others questioned the depiction of a rakhi being tied to a dog.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, the brand said it held Indian culture, traditions and festivals in the highest regard. It explained that the campaign had sought to include pets in the family celebration. GIVA replaced the Sanon Ad with two more advertisements that showed the characters in Indian festive attire.

“If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all,” the company said, announcing that it had removed the advertisement from all media platforms.