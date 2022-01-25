K'taka BJP MLA says many ministers ready to join Cong

Shivakumar stated that maintaining secrecy is part of politics. It is not possible to reveal the details of those who are approaching. The matter can't be discussed with the media. The BJP leaders know what is happening within their party, he added. Siddaramaiah stated that BJP legislators are in touch with him and he won't reveal their names now.



Party sources said that, as per the directions of high command, the ruling BJP is treading cautiously with the issue of demand of the BJP legislators for expansion of cabinet. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai defended their demands by stating that they have all the right to ask for cabinet berths and the high command also knows about it. Senior cabinet ministers K.S. Eshwarappa and Bhyrathi Basavaraju have stated that they are ready to step down if the party asks them.