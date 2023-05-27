K'taka Cabinet expansion: 24 ministers inducted in Siddaramaiah Ministry

The cabinet will have nine Scheduled Caste ministers, it said.

The portfolios have not been allotted yet. State Minister K H Muniyappa said the portfolios will be announced by evening.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had been in Delhi for the past three days and had held several rounds of discussions with the party leadership.

The names of the 24 ministerial candidates were decided after hours of hectic deliberations between Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and the top central leaders, including AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi gave the final nod to the list.

Earlier, the two Karnataka leaders also met Sonia Gandhi, for the first time after government formation in the state.

Differences between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had emerged over names of probable ministers but these were sorted out during the discussions, the sources said.

The Congress stormed into the Vidhana Soudha by winning 135 seats in the 224-member assembly leaving the ruling BJP as a distant second, which won 66 seats while the JD(S) stood third with 19 seats.