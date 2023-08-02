K’taka CM Siddaramaiah warns action for spreading fake news on social media

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while addressing the media in Mangaluru has said that strict action will be taken against those who unnecessarily spread fake news against the state government or any individual on the social media.

Responding to a reporter's query on Tuesday that the Karnataka government is taking action for criticising it, he added: "We will not take action against criticism, but if fake news is spread then action will be taken."

The Chief Minister said that spreading fake news about family members is different from doing personal harm.

Responding to a query on the SIT not issuing a notice to any individual regarding the Bitcoin scandal during the previous BJP government, Siddaramaiah said that SIT will take appropriate action.