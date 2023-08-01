Supply of Nandini ghee to Tirupati reduced during BJP’s time in govt: K’taka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday claimed that the supply of Nandini ghee from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was stopped during BJP's regime.

His comments come close on the heels of the BJP dubbing the stopping of Nandini ghee's supply to TTD as the "anti-Hindu" policy of the Congress government in the state.

Taking to the social media, Siddaramaiah maintained that the stopping of supply of Nandini ghee to Tirupati (Hindu pilgrimage center in Andhra Pradesh) is not a matter which has taken place today or yesterday. The supply of ghee has been stopped during the tenure of the previous BJP government.

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel had said: "The Congress government always turns a blind eye towards faiths of Hindus. The tradition of 50 years has been broken and it showed the negligent attitude of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah towards Hindus."