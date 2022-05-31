K'taka district tense after idols vandalised

The police said the miscreants, who came to the premises of the temple on Monday, swam in the Kalyani (sacred water body of temple). They also smoked despite objections and threatened and chased away the labourers working in the premises.



Later, they went to the exhibition center and vandalised the idols which were ready for installation and some were under construction to be set up in the temple premises. The miscreants used rods and other equipment to break idols.