K’taka HC issues notice to Centre over reducing NEET PG cut-off to zero

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Centre in connection with the recent decision of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to reduce the NEET PG qualifying percentile to zero.

The decision was challenged by Advocate Dr. Vinod Kulkarni from Hubballi. The division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit issued notices to opposite parties. The notices have been issued to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the MCC and others.

In a surprising announcement, the MCC, responsible for allotting the post-graduation seats for medical education through the NEET PG exam, stated that the eligibility for the seats vacant this year will be the zero percentile.

This is the first time that the eligibility cut-off was completely done away with since the examination replaced all other medical entrance tests in 2017. Sources said that over 13,000 seats in medical colleges across the country remain vacant at present even after two rounds of counselling.