K'taka HC relief for Kannada actor Chetan, stays order on returning OCI card

Senior counsel Aditya Sondhi who argued for Chetan submitted that the petitioner should have been given an opportunity to present himself before issuing the show cause notice. The Central government should establish how the tweets of Chetan amount to sedition? If the court does not grant a stay on this order, the petitioner faces the threat of being extradited from the country.



Once the OCI card is cancelled he will become an illegal immigrant. The petitioner's interest should be protected by the court, the counsel stated.



Additional Advocate General Arun Shyam who appeared for the state government submitted in the court that the actor has the habit of tweeting against the judiciary also and hence he should not get interim protection.



The Union home ministry had cancelled the Overseas Citizenship of India status of Chetan Kumar and he was asked to surrender his OCI card within 15 days.