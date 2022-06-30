K'taka HC upholds order on compulsory retirement of civil judge

"To record proceedings in the order sheet, which have not taken place is anathema to sacrosanct court proceedings and such conduct cannot be countenanced in the case of a judicial officer, judge. Litigants approach the courts with utmost trust. If this is permitted, there will be no sanctity for the proceedings," Justice Dinesh Kumar observed.



The bench dismissed the petition filed in this regard by Shivanand Laxman Anchi. The inquiry report alleged that the accused civil judge neither cross-examined the witnesses nor adduced evidence on his behalf.