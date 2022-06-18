Loudspeaker row: Karnataka govt submits report to HC, says license valid for 2 yrs

The state government and the police department are preparing to conduct a survey to check whether the use of loudspeakers is in accordance with law in the state following the direction by the HC.



The court had also asked for a report on adherence to rules set for allowing use of loudspeakers.



A petition was submitted to the High Court by P. Rakesh and others regarding noise pollution due to use of loudspeakers in mosques.



The petition was taken up for inquiry by the division bench of the Karnataka HC headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi.



The court had directed the state government to submit a report on use of loudspeakers.