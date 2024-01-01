K'taka: Hindu "activists" involved in Ram Mandir movement 3 decades ago face arrest threat

As the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya is coming closer, Karnataka police department has taken up cases for investigation against Ram Mandir activists who allegedly indulged in destruction of property and other cases three decades ago at the height of the movement for Ram Mandir, according to sources.

Sources further explained that the police department had formed a special team and prepared a list of accused persons who are involved in police cases during 1992 Ram Mandir movement which resulted in violence and communal clashes.

Hubballi police arrested Srikanth Poojari in connection with alleged case of torching a shop owned by a minority on December 5, 1992, in Hubballi. Poojari is the third accused in the case and the police are looking out for other eight accused in connection with the case. Poojari had been sent to judicial custody.

Likewise, Hubballi police prepared a list of 300 accused persons who are allegedly wanted in communal clashes that took place between 1992 and 1996. The police sources explain that the accused are in their early and late 70's now and many of them have gone away from the city.