K'taka polls: Kharge, Rahul Gandhi urge people to vote for 'progressive govt'

Polling for the Karnataka Assembly began on Wednesday at 7 a.m. and will go on till 6 p.m. Counting of ballot will take place on Saturday.



The Congress had held aggressive campaigning in the state against the ruling BJP.



It has targeted the BJP over the alleged corruption, unemployment, besides other issues.



Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar and the party's state incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala had held several public meetings leading to the polls.



The Congress in its manifesto promised Gruha Jyothi (200 units of free electricity); Gruha Lakshmi-Rs 2,000 monthly to every woman head of the family; Anna Bhagya-10 kg of food grains of their choice (among rice, ragi, jowar, millet) to every person in a BPL family; and free travel to all women in regular Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses.