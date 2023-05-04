K'taka's Dharwad constituency : A do or die battle for Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

The CBI had arrested Kulkarni in 2020 after taking over the case in 2019 following agitations by Joshi and local BJP members demanding a CBI probe.



Kulkarni got bail in 2021 from the Supreme Court. However, the apex court denied him permission to enter Dharwad district.



The former MLA and his wife Shivaleela, who is spearheading his campaign in his absence, are highlighting on the BJP's politics of hate and victimisation and trying to arouse sympathy factor in the constituency.



While both Vinay and Amrut are from Lingayat subsect, Panchamasali, the former has a soft corner within the community as they feel that it was Kulkarni who had spearheaded the movement to include Panchamasali Lingayats in 2B reservation quota.